The 19 worst areas in Leeds for crime named by West Yorkshire Police figures including Harehills and Burley
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
New police figures show the areas for Leeds where the most crimes have been recorded.
West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every crime recorded in Leeds from May 2023 to April 2024 that was not later cancelled.
The figures show there were 106,623 offences recorded across Leeds during this period, ranging from anti-social behaviour and shoplifting to serious violent crime and drugs offences.
Below are the 19 Leeds neighbourhoods with the most offences, listed in descending order.
All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.