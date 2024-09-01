While all areas of the city see incidents of crime reported to the police, the below gallery features the 19 parts of Leeds with the fewest between June 2023 and July 2024.

The latest West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every criminal offence recorded in Leeds that was not later cancelled.

There were 105,601 crimes recorded across the city during the 12 month period. These crimes range from shoplifting and theft to serious violent crimes and drug-related offences.

The data shows the 19 Leeds neighbourhoods with the least offences. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

1 . Wetherby West Wetherby West has the highest rate of crime in the Leeds borough. Between June 2023 and July this year there was 164 crimes recorded in the district.

2 . East Garforth East Garforth had the second lowest rate of crime, with 192 recorded between June 2023 and July 2024

3 . Scarcroft, Scholes and Shadwell Scarcroft, Scholes and Shadwell recorded 204 crimes between June 2023 and July 2024

4 . Bardsey, East Keswick, Collingham, Linton and Harewood Bardsey, East Keswick, Collingham, Linton and Harewood recorded 264 crimes between June 2023 and July 2024

5 . Rawdon North Rawdon North recorded 285 crimes between June 2023 and July 2024