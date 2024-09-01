The 19 areas of Leeds with the lowest rates of crime according to figures published by West Yorkshire Police

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 1st Sep 2024, 11:23 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2024, 11:34 BST

The areas of Leeds with the lowest rates of recorded crime have been named in new police figures.

While all areas of the city see incidents of crime reported to the police, the below gallery features the 19 parts of Leeds with the fewest between June 2023 and July 2024.

The latest West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every criminal offence recorded in Leeds that was not later cancelled.

There were 105,601 crimes recorded across the city during the 12 month period. These crimes range from shoplifting and theft to serious violent crimes and drug-related offences.

The data shows the 19 Leeds neighbourhoods with the least offences. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

Wetherby West has the highest rate of crime in the Leeds borough. Between June 2023 and July this year there was 164 crimes recorded in the district.

1. Wetherby West

Wetherby West has the highest rate of crime in the Leeds borough. Between June 2023 and July this year there was 164 crimes recorded in the district. | National World

East Garforth had the second lowest rate of crime, with 192 recorded between June 2023 and July 2024

2. East Garforth

East Garforth had the second lowest rate of crime, with 192 recorded between June 2023 and July 2024 | National World

Scarcroft, Scholes and Shadwell recorded 204 crimes between June 2023 and July 2024

3. Scarcroft, Scholes and Shadwell

Scarcroft, Scholes and Shadwell recorded 204 crimes between June 2023 and July 2024 | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty

Bardsey, East Keswick, Collingham, Linton and Harewood recorded 264 crimes between June 2023 and July 2024

4. Bardsey, East Keswick, Collingham, Linton and Harewood

Bardsey, East Keswick, Collingham, Linton and Harewood recorded 264 crimes between June 2023 and July 2024 | National World

Rawdon North recorded 285 crimes between June 2023 and July 2024

5. Rawdon North

Rawdon North recorded 285 crimes between June 2023 and July 2024 | Gerard Binks Photo: Gerard Binks

In Bramham, Boston Spa and Clifford there were 291 crimes recorded between June 2023 and July 2024

6. Bramham, Boston Spa and Clifford

In Bramham, Boston Spa and Clifford there were 291 crimes recorded between June 2023 and July 2024 | National World

