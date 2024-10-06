The 19 areas of Leeds with the highest crime rates including Armley, Beeston and Harehills

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 6th Oct 2024, 11:30 GMT

New police figures show the Leeds neighbourhoods where the most crime is recorded.

West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every crime recorded in Leeds from August 2023 to July 2024 that was not later cancelled.

There were 105,021 offences recorded in the Leeds district during this period, ranging from anti-social behaviour and shoplifting to serious violent crime and drugs offences.

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with YEP’s free emails

These are the 19 Leeds neighbourhoods with the most offences, listed in descending order. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

Leeds City Centre saw the highest number of crimes reported between August 2023 and July 2024. There was 12,716 crimes reported during this time.

1. City Centre

Leeds City Centre saw the highest number of crimes reported between August 2023 and July 2024. There was 12,716 crimes reported during this time. | James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Armley and New Wortley recorded 2,425 crimes between August 2023 and July 2024

2. Armley, New Wortley

Armley and New Wortley recorded 2,425 crimes between August 2023 and July 2024 | National World

Photo Sales
Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens recorded 2,323 crimes between August 2023 and July 2024

3. Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens

Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens recorded 2,323 crimes between August 2023 and July 2024 | James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Beeston Millshaw, Elland Road and Cottingley recorded 2,090 crimes between August 2023 and July 2024

4. Beeston Millshaw, Elland Road and Cottingley

Beeston Millshaw, Elland Road and Cottingley recorded 2,090 crimes between August 2023 and July 2024 | Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales
The Comptons, Sutherlands and Nowells neighbourhoods within Harehills recorded 1,686 crimes between August 2023 and July 2024

5. Harehills - Comptons, Sutherlands and Nowells

The Comptons, Sutherlands and Nowells neighbourhoods within Harehills recorded 1,686 crimes between August 2023 and July 2024 | Yorkshire Post Newspapers

Photo Sales
Harehills recorded 1,647 crimes between August 2023 and July 2024

6. Harehills

Harehills recorded 1,647 crimes between August 2023 and July 2024 | Yorkshire Post Newspapers

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsBeestonArmley
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice