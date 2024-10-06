West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every crime recorded in Leeds from August 2023 to July 2024 that was not later cancelled.

There were 105,021 offences recorded in the Leeds district during this period, ranging from anti-social behaviour and shoplifting to serious violent crime and drugs offences.

These are the 19 Leeds neighbourhoods with the most offences, listed in descending order. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

1 . City Centre Leeds City Centre saw the highest number of crimes reported between August 2023 and July 2024. There was 12,716 crimes reported during this time. | James Hardisty Photo Sales

2 . Armley, New Wortley Armley and New Wortley recorded 2,425 crimes between August 2023 and July 2024 | National World Photo Sales

3 . Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens recorded 2,323 crimes between August 2023 and July 2024 | James Hardisty Photo Sales

4 . Beeston Millshaw, Elland Road and Cottingley Beeston Millshaw, Elland Road and Cottingley recorded 2,090 crimes between August 2023 and July 2024 | Bruce Rollinson Photo Sales

5 . Harehills - Comptons, Sutherlands and Nowells The Comptons, Sutherlands and Nowells neighbourhoods within Harehills recorded 1,686 crimes between August 2023 and July 2024 | Yorkshire Post Newspapers Photo Sales

6 . Harehills Harehills recorded 1,647 crimes between August 2023 and July 2024 | Yorkshire Post Newspapers Photo Sales