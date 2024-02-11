The latest West Yorkshire Police data map, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every violent and sexual offence recorded in Leeds from December 2022 to November 2023.
This includes offences against the person such as common assaults, grievous bodily harm and sexual offences.
There were 45,889 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during the 12 month period. These are the 17 Leeds neighbourhoods with the most offences, listed in descending order.
All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.
1. City centre
Leeds city centre recorded 3,768 violent and sexual offences between December 2022 and November 2023 Photo: James Hardisty
2. Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens
Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens recorded 1,118 violent and sexual offences between December 2022 and November 2023 Photo: James Hardisty
3. Armley and New Wortley
Armley and New Wortley recorded 1,0744 violent and sexual offences between December 2022 and November 2023 Photo: Bruce Rollinson
4. Harehills - Comptons, Sutherlands and Nowells
The Comptons, Sutherlands and Nowells neighbourhood in Harehills recorded 912 violent and sexual offences between December 2022 and November 2023 Photo: National World
5. Harehills
Harehills recorded 878 violent and sexual offences between December 2022 and November 2023 Photo: SWNS
6. Farnley
Farnley recorded 826 violent and sexual offences between December 2022 and November 2023 Photo: National World