Leeds news you can trust since 1890
The 17 worst Leeds areas for violent crime named by West Yorkshire Police crime map

The Leeds areas with the most violent crime have been named by police figures.

Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 11th Feb 2024, 11:30 GMT

The latest West Yorkshire Police data map, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every violent and sexual offence recorded in Leeds from December 2022 to November 2023.

This includes offences against the person such as common assaults, grievous bodily harm and sexual offences.

There were 45,889 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during the 12 month period. These are the 17 Leeds neighbourhoods with the most offences, listed in descending order.

All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

Leeds city centre recorded 3,768 violent and sexual offences between December 2022 and November 2023

1. City centre

Leeds city centre recorded 3,768 violent and sexual offences between December 2022 and November 2023 Photo: James Hardisty

Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens recorded 1,118 violent and sexual offences between December 2022 and November 2023

2. Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens

Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens recorded 1,118 violent and sexual offences between December 2022 and November 2023 Photo: James Hardisty

Armley and New Wortley recorded 1,0744 violent and sexual offences between December 2022 and November 2023

3. Armley and New Wortley

Armley and New Wortley recorded 1,0744 violent and sexual offences between December 2022 and November 2023 Photo: Bruce Rollinson

The Comptons, Sutherlands and Nowells neighbourhood in Harehills recorded 912 violent and sexual offences between December 2022 and November 2023

4. Harehills - Comptons, Sutherlands and Nowells

The Comptons, Sutherlands and Nowells neighbourhood in Harehills recorded 912 violent and sexual offences between December 2022 and November 2023 Photo: National World

Harehills recorded 878 violent and sexual offences between December 2022 and November 2023

5. Harehills

Harehills recorded 878 violent and sexual offences between December 2022 and November 2023 Photo: SWNS

Farnley recorded 826 violent and sexual offences between December 2022 and November 2023

6. Farnley

Farnley recorded 826 violent and sexual offences between December 2022 and November 2023 Photo: National World

