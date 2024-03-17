West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every offence related to drugs in Leeds from January-December 2023 that was not later cancelled. There were 3,230 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during the 12 month period, up slightly from the 3,139 drugs crimes in 2022.

There are four main offences associated with illegal drugs in England and Wales – possession, supply, production and importation. Controlled drugs are classed according to their relative degree of overall harm from misuse. There are three classes of controlled drugs – A, B and C. The class of drug a person is caught possessing, supplying or producing affects the severity of the offence.

These are the Leeds neighbourhoods with the most drugs crime in 2023, listed in descending order. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.