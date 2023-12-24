New police figures have named the worst areas in Leeds for anti-social behaviour.

There are a number of crimes associated with anti-social behaviour (ASB), including those relating to fireworks, neighbours, alcohol, nuisance motorbikes or quad bikes or youth-related offences.

West Yorkshire Police has dedicated anti-social behaviour teams in Leeds, made up of police, local authorities and partners. These teams deal with the more serious and recurring problems, helping to support the work of local officers.

Police can use a number of tools to tackle anti-social behaviour, including warning letters, Acceptable Behaviour Contracts (ABCs), Anti-Social Behaviour Orders (ASBOs), premises closures and dispersal orders.

The latest police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every ASB offence recorded in Leeds from November 2022 to October 2023 that was not later cancelled. There were 9,126 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during the 12 month period.

These are the Leeds neighbourhoods with the most recorded ASB crimes, listed in descending order. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

Anti-social behaviour

City centre: There were 695 anti-social behaviour crimes in Leeds city centre between November 2022 and October 2023

Rothwell: There were 198 anti-social behaviour crimes in Rothwell between November 2022 and October 2023

Middleton Park, Manor Farm and Sharp Lane: There were 179 anti-social behaviour crimes in Middleton Park, Manor Farm and Sharp Lane between November 2022 and October 2023

Armley and New Wortley: There were 174 anti-social behaviour crimes in Armley and New Wortley between November 2022 and October 2023