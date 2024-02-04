Leeds news you can trust since 1890
The 17 most shoplifted Leeds areas named by new West Yorkshire Police figures

New police figures have named the most shoplifted neighbourhoods in Leeds.

Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 4th Feb 2024, 11:30 GMT

West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every robbery offence in Leeds from December 2022 to November 2023 that was not later cancelled.

There were 9,801 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during the 12 month period.

We've broken this down by Middle Super Output Area (MSOA), neighbourhoods which usually include around 2,000-6,000 households.

These are the 17 most shoplifted Leeds neighbhourhoods, listed in descending order. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

Leeds city centre recorded 2,649 shoplifting crimes between December 2022 and November 2023

1. City centre

Leeds city centre recorded 2,649 shoplifting crimes between December 2022 and November 2023 Photo: James Hardisty

Churwell recorded 592 shoplifting crimes between December 2022 and November 2023

2. Churwell

Churwell recorded 592 shoplifting crimes between December 2022 and November 2023

Crossgates and Killingbeck recorded 401 shoplifting crimes between December 2022 and November 2023

3. Crossgates and Killingbeck

Crossgates and Killingbeck recorded 401 shoplifting crimes between December 2022 and November 2023 Photo: National World

Farsley South recorded 381 shoplifting crimes between December 2022 and November 2023

4. Farsley South

Farsley South recorded 381 shoplifting crimes between December 2022 and November 2023 Photo: Tony Johnson

Colton and Austhorpe recorded 257 shoplifting crimes between December 2022 and November 2023

5. Colton and Austhorpe

Colton and Austhorpe recorded 257 shoplifting crimes between December 2022 and November 2023

Bramley recorded 236 shoplifting crimes between December 2022 and November 2023

6. Bramley

Bramley recorded 236 shoplifting crimes between December 2022 and November 2023

