West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every robbery offence in Leeds from December 2022 to November 2023 that was not later cancelled.

There were 9,801 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during the 12 month period.

We've broken this down by Middle Super Output Area (MSOA), neighbourhoods which usually include around 2,000-6,000 households.

These are the 17 most shoplifted Leeds neighbhourhoods, listed in descending order. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

1 . City centre Leeds city centre recorded 2,649 shoplifting crimes between December 2022 and November 2023 Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales

2 . Churwell Churwell recorded 592 shoplifting crimes between December 2022 and November 2023 Photo Sales

3 . Crossgates and Killingbeck Crossgates and Killingbeck recorded 401 shoplifting crimes between December 2022 and November 2023 Photo: National World Photo Sales

4 . Farsley South Farsley South recorded 381 shoplifting crimes between December 2022 and November 2023 Photo: Tony Johnson Photo Sales

5 . Colton and Austhorpe Colton and Austhorpe recorded 257 shoplifting crimes between December 2022 and November 2023 Photo Sales