The Leeds areas with the most robberies in 2024 have been named by new police figures.

Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every robbery offence in Leeds from January-December 2024 that was not later cancelled.

There were 1,587 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during the 12 month period, up from 1,509 in 2023.

These are the 15 Leeds neighbourhoods with the most robberies, listed in descending order. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.