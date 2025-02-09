The 15 worst areas of Leeds for shoplifting as UK battles with surge of 'out of control' thieves

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 9th Feb 2025, 11:30 BST

The worst areas of Leeds for shoplifting have been named as the country grapples with a surge of “brazen” thieves.

Shoplifting crime made headlines throughout last year, with staff in Leeds telling the YEP that staff were being left “traumatised” by the “brazen” thieves.

The issues has continued into this year, with reports that retail crime is increasingly “out of control”.

The figures support this as well, with the latest numbers police data made available on Leeds Observatory showing that there was 10,577 reports made between December 2023 and November 2024, up from 9,801 during the previous year.

The figures show every robbery offence in Leeds that was not later cancelled.

We've broken this down by Middle Super Output Area (MSOA), neighbourhoods which usually include around 2,000-6,000 households.

Below are the 15 most shoplifted Leeds neighbhourhoods, listed in descending order. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

Leeds City Centre recorded the highest number of shoplifting incidents, with 3,093 reported between December 2023 and November 2024

1. City Centre

1. City Centre

There were 477 incidents of shoplifting reported in Crossgates and Killingbeck between

2. Crossgates and Killingbeck

2. Crossgates and Killingbeck

Churwell recorded 474 shoplifting crimes between December 2023 and November 2024

3. Churwell

3. Churwell

Farsley South recorded 366 shoplifting crimes between December 2023 and November 2024

4. Farsley South

4. Farsley South

Morley West recorded 332 shoplifting crimes between December 2023 and November 2024

5. Morley West

5. Morley West

284 recorded crimes of shoplifting were recorded in Kirkstall between December 2023 and November 2024

6. Kirkstall

6. Kirkstall

