The 15 worst areas of Leeds for shoplifting according to West Yorkshire Police figures

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 15th Jun 2025, 11:30 BST

The 15 worst areas of Leeds for shoplifting have been listed in new figures from police.

West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every robbery offence in Leeds from April 2024 to March 2025 that was not later cancelled.

There were 10,622 shoplifting offences recorded across the city during the 12 month period.

We've broken this down by Middle Super Output Area (MSOA), neighbourhoods which usually include around 2,000-6,000 households.

These are the 15 most shoplifted Leeds neighbhourhoods, listed in descending order. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

Leeds City Centre recorded the highest number of shoplifting incidents between April 2024 and March 2025, with 3,090 reported to police.

1. Leeds City Centre

Leeds City Centre recorded the highest number of shoplifting incidents between April 2024 and March 2025, with 3,090 reported to police. | Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme

Churwell, which includes the White Rose Shopping Centre, recorded the second highest number of shoplifting offences, with 463 reported to police between April 2024 and March 2025

2. Churwell

Churwell, which includes the White Rose Shopping Centre, recorded the second highest number of shoplifting offences, with 463 reported to police between April 2024 and March 2025 | James Hardisty

Farsley South, Stanningley and Pudsey North West had the third highest number of shoplifting offences reported, with police informed about 402 incidents between April 2024 and March 2025

3. Farsley South, Stanningley & Pudsey North West

Farsley South, Stanningley and Pudsey North West had the third highest number of shoplifting offences reported, with police informed about 402 incidents between April 2024 and March 2025 | National world

Morley Central recorded 363 shoplifting offences between April 2024 and March 2025

4. Morley Central

Morley Central recorded 363 shoplifting offences between April 2024 and March 2025 | National World

Cross Gates West & Killingbeck recorded 343 shoplifting offences between April 2024 and March 2025

5. Cross Gates West & Killingbeck

Cross Gates West & Killingbeck recorded 343 shoplifting offences between April 2024 and March 2025 | National World

Harehills South recorded 325 shoplifting offences between April 2024 and March 2025

6. Harehills South

Harehills South recorded 325 shoplifting offences between April 2024 and March 2025 | Google

