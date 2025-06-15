West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every robbery offence in Leeds from April 2024 to March 2025 that was not later cancelled.

There were 10,622 shoplifting offences recorded across the city during the 12 month period.

We've broken this down by Middle Super Output Area (MSOA), neighbourhoods which usually include around 2,000-6,000 households.

These are the 15 most shoplifted Leeds neighbhourhoods, listed in descending order. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

1 . Leeds City Centre Leeds City Centre recorded the highest number of shoplifting incidents between April 2024 and March 2025, with 3,090 reported to police. | Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme Photo Sales

2 . Churwell Churwell, which includes the White Rose Shopping Centre, recorded the second highest number of shoplifting offences, with 463 reported to police between April 2024 and March 2025 | James Hardisty Photo Sales

3 . Farsley South, Stanningley & Pudsey North West Farsley South, Stanningley and Pudsey North West had the third highest number of shoplifting offences reported, with police informed about 402 incidents between April 2024 and March 2025 | National world Photo Sales

4 . Morley Central Morley Central recorded 363 shoplifting offences between April 2024 and March 2025 | National World Photo Sales

5 . Cross Gates West & Killingbeck Cross Gates West & Killingbeck recorded 343 shoplifting offences between April 2024 and March 2025 | National World Photo Sales