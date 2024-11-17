The 15 worst areas of Leeds for drug crime according to the latest West Yorkshire Police figures

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 17th Nov 2024, 11:30 GMT

The worst areas of Leeds for drug crime have been named in new police figures.

There are four main offences associated with illegal drugs in England and Wales – possession, supply, production and importation. Controlled drugs are classed according to their relative degree of overall harm from misuse. There are three classes of controlled drugs – A, B and C. The class of drug a person is caught possessing, supplying or producing affects the severity of the offence.

Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter today.

The latest West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every offence related to drugs in Leeds from March 2023 to February 2024 that was not later cancelled. There were 3,270 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during the 12 month period.

These are the Leeds neighbourhoods with the most drugs crime, listed in descending order. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

Leeds City Centre recorded 391 drug offences between October 2023 and September 2024

1. City centre

Leeds City Centre recorded 391 drug offences between October 2023 and September 2024 | Asadour Guzelian

Photo Sales
Beeston Millshaw, Elland Road and Cottingley recorded 216 drug offences between October 2023 and September 2024

2. Beeston Millshaw, Elland Road and Cottingley

Beeston Millshaw, Elland Road and Cottingley recorded 216 drug offences between October 2023 and September 2024 | Yorkshire Post Newspapers

Photo Sales
Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens recorded 120 drug offences between October 2023 and September 2024

3. Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens

Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens recorded 120 drug offences between October 2023 and September 2024 | James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Harehills recorded 114 drug related offence between October 2023 and September 2024

4. Harehills

Harehills recorded 114 drug related offence between October 2023 and September 2024 | Yorkshire Post Newspapers

Photo Sales
Harehills Triangle recorded 108 drugs offences between October 2023 and September 2024

5. Harehills Triangle

Harehills Triangle recorded 108 drugs offences between October 2023 and September 2024 | SWNS Photo: SWNS

Photo Sales
Beeston Hill recorded 89 drug offences between October 2023 and September 2024

6. Beeston Hill

Beeston Hill recorded 89 drug offences between October 2023 and September 2024 | Tony Johnson Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsWest Yorkshire Police
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice