There are a number of crimes associated with anti-social behaviour (ASB), including those relating to fireworks, neighbours, alcohol, nuisance motorbikes or quad bikes or youth-related offences.

The latest police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every ASB offence recorded in Leeds from January-December 2024 that was not later cancelled. It includes figures from West Yorkshire Police and all other forces.

There were 8,973 crimes of this nature recorded in the 12-month period, down from 9,236 in 2023.

Below are the Leeds neighbourhoods with the most recorded ASB crimes, listed in descending order. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

1 . City Centre Leeds City Centre recorded the highest number of anti-social behaviour incidents in 2024, with 651 reported to police | James Hardisty Photo Sales

2 . Temple Newsam and Graveleythorpe Temple Newsam & Graveleythorpe recorded the second most number of anti-social behaviour incidents in 2024, with 187 reported to police | Handout Photo Sales

3 . Middleton Town Street Middleton Town Street recorded a total of 154 anti-social behaviour incidents in 2024 | National World Photo Sales

4 . Armley and New Wortley Armley and New Wortley recorded 153 anti-social behaviour incidents in 2024 | National World Photo Sales

5 . Leeds Dock, Hunslet & Stourton Leeds Dock, Hunslet & Stourton recorded 151 incidents of anti-social behaviour in 2024 | Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo Sales