The 15 worst areas of Leeds for anti-social behaviour in 2024 including Temple Newsam and Leeds Dock

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 2nd Mar 2025, 11:30 BST

The worst areas for anti-social behaviour in Leeds in 2024 have been named - and some of the inclusions may surprise you.

There are a number of crimes associated with anti-social behaviour (ASB), including those relating to fireworks, neighbours, alcohol, nuisance motorbikes or quad bikes or youth-related offences.

The latest police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every ASB offence recorded in Leeds from January-December 2024 that was not later cancelled. It includes figures from West Yorkshire Police and all other forces.

For more stories like this and all of the latest breaking news and sport from Leeds, sign up today for your free newsletter from the Yorkshire Evening Post.

There were 8,973 crimes of this nature recorded in the 12-month period, down from 9,236 in 2023.

Below are the Leeds neighbourhoods with the most recorded ASB crimes, listed in descending order. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

Leeds City Centre recorded the highest number of anti-social behaviour incidents in 2024, with 651 reported to police

1. City Centre

Leeds City Centre recorded the highest number of anti-social behaviour incidents in 2024, with 651 reported to police | James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Temple Newsam & Graveleythorpe recorded the second most number of anti-social behaviour incidents in 2024, with 187 reported to police

2. Temple Newsam and Graveleythorpe

Temple Newsam & Graveleythorpe recorded the second most number of anti-social behaviour incidents in 2024, with 187 reported to police | Handout

Photo Sales
Middleton Town Street recorded a total of 154 anti-social behaviour incidents in 2024

3. Middleton Town Street

Middleton Town Street recorded a total of 154 anti-social behaviour incidents in 2024 | National World

Photo Sales
Armley and New Wortley recorded 153 anti-social behaviour incidents in 2024

4. Armley and New Wortley

Armley and New Wortley recorded 153 anti-social behaviour incidents in 2024 | National World

Photo Sales
Leeds Dock, Hunslet & Stourton recorded 151 incidents of anti-social behaviour in 2024

5. Leeds Dock, Hunslet & Stourton

Leeds Dock, Hunslet & Stourton recorded 151 incidents of anti-social behaviour in 2024 | Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
Little London and Sheepscar recorded 1509 anti-social behaviour incidents in 2024

6. Little London and Woodhouse

Little London and Sheepscar recorded 1509 anti-social behaviour incidents in 2024 | National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsWest Yorkshire Police
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice