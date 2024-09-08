15 worst areas of Leeds for anti-social behaviour according to police figures including Burley and Rothwell

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 8th Sep 2024, 11:30 BST

The worst areas in Leeds for anti-social behaviour have been outlined in new police figures.

There are a number of crimes associated with anti-social behaviour (ASB), including those relating to fireworks, neighbours, alcohol, nuisance motorbikes or quad bikes or youth-related offences.

The latest police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every ASB offence recorded in Leeds from July 2023 to June 2024 that was not later cancelled.

There were 9,097 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during this 12 month period.

These are the Leeds neighbourhoods with the most recorded ASB crimes, listed in descending order. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

Leeds City Centre recorded the highest number of anti-social behaviour incidents, with 619 reported to police between July 2023 and June 2024

1. City Centre

Leeds City Centre recorded the highest number of anti-social behaviour incidents, with 619 reported to police between July 2023 and June 2024 | James Hardisty

Beeston Millshaw, Elland Road and Cottingley recorded 182 incidents of anti-social behaviour between July 2023 and June 2024

2. Beeston Millshaw, Elland Road and Cottingley

Beeston Millshaw, Elland Road and Cottingley recorded 182 incidents of anti-social behaviour between July 2023 and June 2024 | Bruce Rollinson

Middleton and Westwoods recorded 181 incidents of anti-social behaviour between July 2023 and June 2024

3. Middleton and Westwoods

Middleton and Westwoods recorded 181 incidents of anti-social behaviour between July 2023 and June 2024 | Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme

There were 174 anti-social behaviour crimes recorded in Middleton Park, Manor Farm and Sharp Lane between July 2023 and June 2024

4. Middleton Park, Manor Farm and Sharp Lane

There were 174 anti-social behaviour crimes recorded in Middleton Park, Manor Farm and Sharp Lane between July 2023 and June 2024 | National World

Armley and New Wortley recorded 160 anti-social behaviour crimes between July 2023 and June 2024

5. Armley and New Wortley

Armley and New Wortley recorded 160 anti-social behaviour crimes between July 2023 and June 2024 | Bruce Rollinson

Carlton, Robin Hood N, Rothwell Haigh, Royds Lane recorded 150 anti-social behaviour crimes between July 2023 and June 2024

6. Carlton, Robin Hood N, Rothwell Haigh, Royds Lane

Carlton, Robin Hood N, Rothwell Haigh, Royds Lane recorded 150 anti-social behaviour crimes between July 2023 and June 2024 | Google

