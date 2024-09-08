There are a number of crimes associated with anti-social behaviour (ASB), including those relating to fireworks, neighbours, alcohol, nuisance motorbikes or quad bikes or youth-related offences.
The latest police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every ASB offence recorded in Leeds from July 2023 to June 2024 that was not later cancelled.
There were 9,097 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during this 12 month period.
1. City Centre
Leeds City Centre recorded the highest number of anti-social behaviour incidents, with 619 reported to police between July 2023 and June 2024 | James Hardisty
2. Beeston Millshaw, Elland Road and Cottingley
Beeston Millshaw, Elland Road and Cottingley recorded 182 incidents of anti-social behaviour between July 2023 and June 2024 | Bruce Rollinson
3. Middleton and Westwoods
Middleton and Westwoods recorded 181 incidents of anti-social behaviour between July 2023 and June 2024 | Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme
4. Middleton Park, Manor Farm and Sharp Lane
There were 174 anti-social behaviour crimes recorded in Middleton Park, Manor Farm and Sharp Lane between July 2023 and June 2024 | National World
5. Armley and New Wortley
Armley and New Wortley recorded 160 anti-social behaviour crimes between July 2023 and June 2024 | Bruce Rollinson
6. Carlton, Robin Hood N, Rothwell Haigh, Royds Lane
Carlton, Robin Hood N, Rothwell Haigh, Royds Lane recorded 150 anti-social behaviour crimes between July 2023 and June 2024 | Google