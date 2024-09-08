There are a number of crimes associated with anti-social behaviour (ASB), including those relating to fireworks, neighbours, alcohol, nuisance motorbikes or quad bikes or youth-related offences.

The latest police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every ASB offence recorded in Leeds from July 2023 to June 2024 that was not later cancelled.

There were 9,097 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during this 12 month period.

These are the Leeds neighbourhoods with the most recorded ASB crimes, listed in descending order. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

1 . City Centre Leeds City Centre recorded the highest number of anti-social behaviour incidents, with 619 reported to police between July 2023 and June 2024 | James Hardisty

2 . Beeston Millshaw, Elland Road and Cottingley Beeston Millshaw, Elland Road and Cottingley recorded 182 incidents of anti-social behaviour between July 2023 and June 2024 | Bruce Rollinson

3 . Middleton and Westwoods Middleton and Westwoods recorded 181 incidents of anti-social behaviour between July 2023 and June 2024 | Simon Hulme

4 . Middleton Park, Manor Farm and Sharp Lane There were 174 anti-social behaviour crimes recorded in Middleton Park, Manor Farm and Sharp Lane between July 2023 and June 2024 | National World

5 . Armley and New Wortley Armley and New Wortley recorded 160 anti-social behaviour crimes between July 2023 and June 2024 | Bruce Rollinson