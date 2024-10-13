West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every shoplifting offence in the city between from September 2023 and August 2024 that was not later cancelled.

There were 10,490 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during this period.

We've broken this down by Middle Super Output Area (MSOA), neighbourhoods which usually include around 2,000-6,000 households.

Below is the 15 most shoplifted Leeds neighbourhoods, listed in descending order. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

1 . City Centre Leeds City Centre saw the highest number of shoplifting incidents reported, with 3,098 reported to police between September 2023 and August 2024 | James Hardisty Photo Sales

2 . Cross Gates and Killingbeck In joint second place is Cross Gates and Killingbeck, where 494 shoplifting offences were recorded between September 2023 and August 2024 | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding Photo Sales

3 . Churwell Churwell also recorded 494 shoplifting offences between September 2023 and August 2024 | National World Photo Sales

4 . Farsley South Farsley South recorded 363 shoplifting offences between September 2023 and August 2024 | Tony Johnson Photo Sales

5 . Bramley Bramley recorded 296 shoplifting crimes between September 2023 and August 2024 | James Hardisty Photo Sales