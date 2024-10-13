The 15 worst areas of Leeds for shoplifting according to West Yorkshire Police data including Farsley and Bramley

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 13th Oct 2024, 11:30 BST

New police figures have outlined the worst areas of Leeds for shoplifting.

West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every shoplifting offence in the city between from September 2023 and August 2024 that was not later cancelled.

There were 10,490 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during this period.

We've broken this down by Middle Super Output Area (MSOA), neighbourhoods which usually include around 2,000-6,000 households.

Below is the 15 most shoplifted Leeds neighbourhoods, listed in descending order. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

Leeds City Centre saw the highest number of shoplifting incidents reported, with 3,098 reported to police between September 2023 and August 2024

1. City Centre

In joint second place is Cross Gates and Killingbeck, where 494 shoplifting offences were recorded between September 2023 and August 2024

2. Cross Gates and Killingbeck

Churwell also recorded 494 shoplifting offences between September 2023 and August 2024

3. Churwell

Farsley South recorded 363 shoplifting offences between September 2023 and August 2024

4. Farsley South

Bramley recorded 296 shoplifting crimes between September 2023 and August 2024

5. Bramley

Morley West recorded 293 shoplifting offences between September 2023 and August 2024

6. Morley West

