The 15 safest ward areas of Leeds according to West Yorkshire Police figures including Harewood, Moortown and Garforth

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 30th Jun 2025, 04:45 BST

New police figures have outlined the ward areas of Leeds with the lowest rates of crime.

The latest West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every criminal offence recorded in Leeds from April 2024 and March 2025 that was not later cancelled.

There were 102,139 crimes recorded across the city during the 12 month period.

These crimes range from shoplifting and theft to serious violent crimes and drug-related offences.

The gallery below shows the 15 Leeds ward areas with the fewest offences. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

The Harewood ward recorded the lowest number of crimes between April 2024 and March 2025, with 613 reported to police during that time.

1. Harewood

The Harewood ward recorded the lowest number of crimes between April 2024 and March 2025, with 613 reported to police during that time. | National World

Garforth and Swillington recorded the second least number of crimes between April 2024 and March 2025, with 1,101 reported to police in that time

2. Garforth and Swillington

Garforth and Swillington recorded the second least number of crimes between April 2024 and March 2025, with 1,101 reported to police in that time | Jonathan Gawthorpe

Kippax and Methley recorded 1,318 crimes between April 2024 and March 2025.

3. Kippax and Methley

Kippax and Methley recorded 1,318 crimes between April 2024 and March 2025. | National World

Moortown recorded 1,379 crimes between April 2024 and March 2025.

4. Moortown

Moortown recorded 1,379 crimes between April 2024 and March 2025. | Steve Riding / Yorkshire Evening Post

Wetherby recorded 1,612 crimes between April 2024 and March 2025

5. Wetherby

Wetherby recorded 1,612 crimes between April 2024 and March 2025 | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty

The Ardsley and Robin Hood ward area recorded 1,623 crimes between April 2024 and March 2025.

6. Ardsley and Robin Hood

The Ardsley and Robin Hood ward area recorded 1,623 crimes between April 2024 and March 2025. | National World

