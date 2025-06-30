The latest West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every criminal offence recorded in Leeds from April 2024 and March 2025 that was not later cancelled.

There were 102,139 crimes recorded across the city during the 12 month period.

These crimes range from shoplifting and theft to serious violent crimes and drug-related offences.

The gallery below shows the 15 Leeds ward areas with the fewest offences. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

1 . Harewood The Harewood ward recorded the lowest number of crimes between April 2024 and March 2025, with 613 reported to police during that time. | National World Photo Sales

2 . Garforth and Swillington Garforth and Swillington recorded the second least number of crimes between April 2024 and March 2025, with 1,101 reported to police in that time | Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo Sales

3 . Kippax and Methley Kippax and Methley recorded 1,318 crimes between April 2024 and March 2025. | National World Photo Sales

4 . Moortown Moortown recorded 1,379 crimes between April 2024 and March 2025. | Steve Riding / Yorkshire Evening Post Photo Sales

5 . Wetherby Wetherby recorded 1,612 crimes between April 2024 and March 2025 | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales