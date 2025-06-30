There were 102,139 crimes recorded across the city during the 12 month period.
These crimes range from shoplifting and theft to serious violent crimes and drug-related offences.
The gallery below shows the 15 Leeds ward areas with the fewest offences. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.
1. Harewood
The Harewood ward recorded the lowest number of crimes between April 2024 and March 2025, with 613 reported to police during that time. | National World
2. Garforth and Swillington
Garforth and Swillington recorded the second least number of crimes between April 2024 and March 2025, with 1,101 reported to police in that time | Jonathan Gawthorpe
3. Kippax and Methley
Kippax and Methley recorded 1,318 crimes between April 2024 and March 2025. | National World
4. Moortown
Moortown recorded 1,379 crimes between April 2024 and March 2025. | Steve Riding / Yorkshire Evening Post
5. Wetherby
Wetherby recorded 1,612 crimes between April 2024 and March 2025 | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty
6. Ardsley and Robin Hood
The Ardsley and Robin Hood ward area recorded 1,623 crimes between April 2024 and March 2025. | National World