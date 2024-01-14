Leeds news you can trust since 1890
The 15 most robbed areas of Leeds named by new West Yorkshire Police figures

The Leeds areas with the most robberies have been named by new police figures.

Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 14th Jan 2024, 11:08 GMT

West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every robbery offence in Leeds from December 2022 to November 2023 that was not later cancelled. There were 1,501 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during the 12 month period.

These are the 15 Leeds neighbourhoods with the most robberies, listed in descending order. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

Leeds city centre recorded 347 robberies between December 2022 and November 2023

1. City centre

Leeds city centre recorded 347 robberies between December 2022 and November 2023 Photo: James Hardisty

Little London and Sheepscar recorded 49 robberies between December 2022 and November 2023

2. Little London and Sheepscar

Little London and Sheepscar recorded 49 robberies between December 2022 and November 2023 Photo: James Hardisty

Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens also recorded 49 robberies between December 2022 and November 2023

3. Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens

Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens also recorded 49 robberies between December 2022 and November 2023 Photo: James Hardisty

Armley and New Wortley recorded 43 robberies between December 2022 and November 2023

4. Armley and New Wortley

Armley and New Wortley recorded 43 robberies between December 2022 and November 2023 Photo: National World

The Comptons, Sutherlands and Nowells neighbourhood in Harehills recorded 39 robberies between December 2022 and November 2023

5. Harehills - Comptons, Sutherlands and Nowells

The Comptons, Sutherlands and Nowells neighbourhood in Harehills recorded 39 robberies between December 2022 and November 2023 Photo: National World

Hyde Park, South Headingley and Woodhouse recorded 37 robberies between December 2022 and November 2023

6. Hyde Park, South Headingley and Woodhouse

Hyde Park, South Headingley and Woodhouse recorded 37 robberies between December 2022 and November 2023 Photo: Simon Hulme

