West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every robbery offence in Leeds from December 2022 to November 2023 that was not later cancelled. There were 1,501 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during the 12 month period.
These are the 15 Leeds neighbourhoods with the most robberies, listed in descending order. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.
1. City centre
Leeds city centre recorded 347 robberies between December 2022 and November 2023 Photo: James Hardisty
2. Little London and Sheepscar
Little London and Sheepscar recorded 49 robberies between December 2022 and November 2023 Photo: James Hardisty
3. Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens
Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens also recorded 49 robberies between December 2022 and November 2023 Photo: James Hardisty
4. Armley and New Wortley
Armley and New Wortley recorded 43 robberies between December 2022 and November 2023 Photo: National World
5. Harehills - Comptons, Sutherlands and Nowells
The Comptons, Sutherlands and Nowells neighbourhood in Harehills recorded 39 robberies between December 2022 and November 2023 Photo: National World
6. Hyde Park, South Headingley and Woodhouse
Hyde Park, South Headingley and Woodhouse recorded 37 robberies between December 2022 and November 2023 Photo: Simon Hulme