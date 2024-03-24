The 15 most robbed areas in Leeds according to West Yorkshire Police figures including Hyde Park

The Leeds areas with the most robberies in 2023 have been named by new police figures.

Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 24th Mar 2024, 11:30 GMT

West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every robbery offence in Leeds from January-December 2023 that was not later cancelled.

There were 1,509 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during the 12 month period, up from 1,280 the previous year.

These are the 15 Leeds neighbourhoods with the most robberies, listed in descending order. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

Leeds city centre recorded 345 robberies in 2023

1. City centre

Leeds city centre recorded 345 robberies in 2023 Photo: James Hardisty/National World

Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens recorded 48 robberies in 2023

2. Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens

Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens recorded 48 robberies in 2023 Photo: James Hardisty/National World

Armley and New Wortley recorded 43 robberies in 2023

3. Armley and New Wortley

Armley and New Wortley recorded 43 robberies in 2023 Photo: Bruce Rollinson/National World

Little London and Sheepscar recorded 42 robberies in 2023

4. Little London and Sheepscar

Little London and Sheepscar recorded 42 robberies in 2023 Photo: James Hardisty/National World

The Comptons, Sutherlands and Nowells neighbourhood in Harehills recorded 40 robberies in 2023

5. Harehills - Comptons, Sutherlands and Nowells

The Comptons, Sutherlands and Nowells neighbourhood in Harehills recorded 40 robberies in 2023 Photo: National World

Hyde Park, South Headingley and Woodhouse recorded 36 robberies in 2023

6. Hyde Park, South Headingley and Woodhouse

Hyde Park, South Headingley and Woodhouse recorded 36 robberies in 2023 Photo: Simon Hulme

