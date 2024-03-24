West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every robbery offence in Leeds from January-December 2023 that was not later cancelled.

There were 1,509 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during the 12 month period, up from 1,280 the previous year.

These are the 15 Leeds neighbourhoods with the most robberies, listed in descending order. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

1 . City centre Leeds city centre recorded 345 robberies in 2023 Photo: James Hardisty/National World Photo Sales

2 . Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens recorded 48 robberies in 2023 Photo: James Hardisty/National World Photo Sales

3 . Armley and New Wortley Armley and New Wortley recorded 43 robberies in 2023 Photo: Bruce Rollinson/National World Photo Sales

4 . Little London and Sheepscar Little London and Sheepscar recorded 42 robberies in 2023 Photo: James Hardisty/National World Photo Sales

5 . Harehills - Comptons, Sutherlands and Nowells The Comptons, Sutherlands and Nowells neighbourhood in Harehills recorded 40 robberies in 2023 Photo: National World Photo Sales