The 15 most crime-ridden neighbourhoods of Leeds according to the latest West Yorkshire Police figures

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 8th Dec 2024, 11:30 BST

New police figures have mapped out the Leeds neighbourhoods with the most crime.

West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every crime recorded in Leeds from February 2023 to January 2024 that was not later cancelled.

There were 103,794 offences recorded in the Leeds district during this period, ranging from anti-social behaviour and shoplifting to serious violent crime and drugs offences.

These are the 15 Leeds neighbourhoods with the most offences, listed in descending order. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

Leeds city centre recorded the most crimes between October 2023 and September 2024, with 12,701 reported to police in that period.

1. City centre

Leeds city centre recorded the most crimes between October 2023 and September 2024, with 12,701 reported to police in that period. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty

Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens recorded 2,342 crimes between October 2023 and September 2024

2. Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens

Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens recorded 2,342 crimes between October 2023 and September 2024 | James Hardisty

Armley and New Wortley recorded 2,312 crimes between October 2023 and September 2024

3. Armley and New Wortley

Armley and New Wortley recorded 2,312 crimes between October 2023 and September 2024 | National World

Beeston Millshaw, Elland Road and Cottingley recorded 2,021 crimes between October 2023 and September 2024

4. Beeston Millshaw, Elland Road and Cottingley

Beeston Millshaw, Elland Road and Cottingley recorded 2,021 crimes between October 2023 and September 2024 | Yorkshire Post Newspapers

Harehills recorded 1,714 crimes between October 2023 and September 2024

5. Harehills

Harehills recorded 1,714 crimes between October 2023 and September 2024 | Yorkshire Post Newspapers

West Hunslet and Hunslet Hall recorded 1,660 crimes between October 2023 and September 2024

6. West Hunslet and Hunslet Hall

West Hunslet and Hunslet Hall recorded 1,660 crimes between October 2023 and September 2024 | Yorkshire Post Newspapers

