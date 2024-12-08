There were 103,794 offences recorded in the Leeds district during this period, ranging from anti-social behaviour and shoplifting to serious violent crime and drugs offences.
These are the 15 Leeds neighbourhoods with the most offences, listed in descending order. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.
1. City centre
Leeds city centre recorded the most crimes between October 2023 and September 2024, with 12,701 reported to police in that period. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty
2. Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens
Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens recorded 2,342 crimes between October 2023 and September 2024 | James Hardisty
3. Armley and New Wortley
Armley and New Wortley recorded 2,312 crimes between October 2023 and September 2024 | National World
4. Beeston Millshaw, Elland Road and Cottingley
Beeston Millshaw, Elland Road and Cottingley recorded 2,021 crimes between October 2023 and September 2024 | Yorkshire Post Newspapers
5. Harehills
Harehills recorded 1,714 crimes between October 2023 and September 2024 | Yorkshire Post Newspapers
6. West Hunslet and Hunslet Hall
West Hunslet and Hunslet Hall recorded 1,660 crimes between October 2023 and September 2024 | Yorkshire Post Newspapers