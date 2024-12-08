West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every crime recorded in Leeds from February 2023 to January 2024 that was not later cancelled.

There were 103,794 offences recorded in the Leeds district during this period, ranging from anti-social behaviour and shoplifting to serious violent crime and drugs offences.

These are the 15 Leeds neighbourhoods with the most offences, listed in descending order. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

1 . City centre Leeds city centre recorded the most crimes between October 2023 and September 2024, with 12,701 reported to police in that period. | James Hardisty

2 . Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens recorded 2,342 crimes between October 2023 and September 2024 | James Hardisty

3 . Armley and New Wortley Armley and New Wortley recorded 2,312 crimes between October 2023 and September 2024 | National World

4 . Beeston Millshaw, Elland Road and Cottingley Beeston Millshaw, Elland Road and Cottingley recorded 2,021 crimes between October 2023 and September 2024 | Yorkshire Post Newspapers

5 . Harehills Harehills recorded 1,714 crimes between October 2023 and September 2024 | Yorkshire Post Newspapers