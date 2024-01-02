New police figures have revealed the most burgled Leeds neighbourhoods.

West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every offence of burglary recorded in Leeds from November 2022 to October 2023 that was not later cancelled. There were 6,303 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during the 12 month period.

The force’s Easy Street campaign gives advice to residents on reviewing their home security, as well as raising awareness of what makes homes an easy target for burglars. Securing all locks and windows and making sure they meet minimum security standards, keeping valuables out of sight, growing hardy bushes and shrubs and installing dusk to dawn lighting can all reduce the risk of being burgled.

These are the Leeds neighbourhoods with the most burglary offences, listed in descending order. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

2 . City centre Leeds city centre recorded 465 burglaries between November 2022 to October 202 Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales

3 . Hunslet Green, Stourton and Thwaite Gate Hunslet Green, Stourton and Thwaite Gate recorded 146 burglaries between November 2022 to October 2023 Photo: William Lailey/SWNS Photo Sales

4 . West Hunslet and Hunslet Hall West Hunslet and Hunslet Hall recorded 143 burglaries between November 2022 to October 2023 Photo: Google Photo Sales

5 . Gipton South Gipton South recorded 131 burglaries between November 2022 to October 2023 Photo: Google Photo Sales