West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every offence of burglary recorded in Leeds from January-December 2023 that was not later cancelled.

There were 6,553 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during the 12 month period, up from 5,949 the previous year.

The force’s Easy Street campaign gives advice to residents on reviewing their home security, as well as raising awareness of what makes homes an easy target for burglars. Securing all locks and windows and making sure they meet minimum security standards, keeping valuables out of sight, growing hardy bushes and shrubs and installing dusk to dawn lighting can all reduce the risk of being burgled.

These are the Leeds neighbourhoods with the most burglary offences in 2023, listed in descending order. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

City centre Leeds city centre recorded 411 burglaries in 2023

Gipton South Gipton South recorded 145 burglaries in 2023

Armley and New Wortley Armley and New Wortley recorded 131 burglaries in 2023

Fearnville, Hollin Park, Beechwood and the Brooklands Fearnville, Hollin Park, Beechwood and the Brooklands recorded 123 burglaries in 2023

Hunslet Green, Stourton and Thwaite Gate Hunslet Green, Stourton and Thwaite Gate recorded 122 burglaries in 2023