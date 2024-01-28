Leeds news you can trust since 1890
The 15 most antisocial streets in Leeds named by new West Yorkshire Police figures

New police figures have named the worst streets in Leeds for anti-social behaviour.

Abbey Maclure
Published 28th Jan 2024, 16:25 GMT

There are a number of crimes associated with anti-social behaviour (ASB), including those relating to fireworks, neighbours, alcohol, nuisance motorbikes or quad bikes or youth-related offences.

West Yorkshire Police has dedicated anti-social behaviour teams in Leeds, made up of police, local authorities and partners. These teams deal with the more serious and recurring problems, helping to support the work of local officers.

Police can use a number of tools to tackle anti-social behaviour, including warning letters, Acceptable Behaviour Contracts (ABCs), Anti-Social Behaviour Orders (ASBOs), premises closures and dispersal orders.

The latest police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every ASB offence recorded in Leeds from December 2022 to November 2023 that was not later cancelled. There were 9,227 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during the 12 month period.

We have broken down the crimes by Lower Super Output Area (LSOA), a geographic area covering small clusters of streets. These are the LSOAs with the most recorded ASB crimes, listed in descending order.

All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

The Headrow and the surrounding streets in the city centre recorded 394 ASB crimes

1. The Headrow

1. The Headrow

Quarry Hill, Kirkgate and The Calls in the city centre recorded 186 ASB crimes

2. Quarry Hill, Kirkgate and The Calls

2. Quarry Hill, Kirkgate and The Calls

The Templegates in Whitkirk recorded 118 ASB crimes

3. Templegates

3. Templegates

The Sandybanks, Springhead Road and the John O' Gaunts in Rothwell recorded 106 ASB crimes

4. Sandybanks, Springhead Road, John O' Gaints

4. Sandybanks, Springhead Road, John O' Gaints

The Eastdeans, Seacroft Crescent and the Hansbys in Seacroft recorded 99 ASB crimes

5. Eastdeans, Seacroft Crescent, Hansbys

5. Eastdeans, Seacroft Crescent, Hansbys

Crowther Avenue and the Carr Hills in Calverley recorded 92 ASB crimes

6. Crowther Avenue and the Carr Hills

6. Crowther Avenue and the Carr Hills

