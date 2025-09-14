The 15 Leeds ward areas to record the most violent and sexual offences in the last 12 months

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 14th Sep 2025, 11:24 BST

The worst Leeds ward areas for violent and sexual offences have been outlined in new West Yorkshire Police figures.

The latest West Yorkshire Police data map, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every violent and sexual offence recorded in Leeds from July 2024 and June 2025.

This includes offences against the person such as common assaults, grievous bodily harm and sexual offences.

There were 42,539 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during the 12 month period. These are the 15 Leeds neighbourhoods with the most offences, listed in descending order.

All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

The Woodhouse and Little London ward area, which includes the north of Leeds city centre, recorded the most violence and sexual offences, with 3,723 offences reported to police between July 2024 and June 2025

1. Woodhouse and Little London

Hunslet and Riverside recorded 3,243 violent and sexual offences between July 2024 and June 2025

2. Hunslet and Riverside

Gipton and Harehills recorded 2,439 violent and sexual offences between July 2024 and June 2025

3. Gipton and Harehills

The Burmantofts and Richmond Hill ward recorded 2,228 violent and sexual offences between July 2024 and June 2025

4. Burmantofts and Richmond Hill

Killingbeck and Seacroft recorded 2,193 violent and sexual offences between July 2024 and June 2025

5. Killingbeck and Seacroft

There were 2,136 violent and sexual crimes recorded in the Middleton Park ward during that period

6. Middleton Park

