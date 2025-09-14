This includes offences against the person such as common assaults, grievous bodily harm and sexual offences.
There were 42,539 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during the 12 month period. These are the 15 Leeds neighbourhoods with the most offences, listed in descending order.
1. Woodhouse and Little London
The Woodhouse and Little London ward area, which includes the north of Leeds city centre, recorded the most violence and sexual offences, with 3,723 offences reported to police between July 2024 and June 2025 | National World
2. Hunslet and Riverside
Hunslet and Riverside recorded 3,243 violent and sexual offences between July 2024 and June 2025 | National World
3. Gipton and Harehills
Gipton and Harehills recorded 2,439 violent and sexual offences between July 2024 and June 2025 | National World
4. Burmantofts and Richmond Hill
The Burmantofts and Richmond Hill ward recorded 2,228 violent and sexual offences between July 2024 and June 2025 | jpimedia
5. Killingbeck and Seacroft
Killingbeck and Seacroft recorded 2,193 violent and sexual offences between July 2024 and June 2025 | National World
6. Middleton Park
There were 2,136 violent and sexual crimes recorded in the Middleton Park ward during that period | National World