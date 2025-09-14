The latest West Yorkshire Police data map, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every violent and sexual offence recorded in Leeds from July 2024 and June 2025.

This includes offences against the person such as common assaults, grievous bodily harm and sexual offences.

There were 42,539 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during the 12 month period. These are the 15 Leeds neighbourhoods with the most offences, listed in descending order.

1 . Woodhouse and Little London The Woodhouse and Little London ward area, which includes the north of Leeds city centre, recorded the most violence and sexual offences, with 3,723 offences reported to police between July 2024 and June 2025 | National World Photo Sales

2 . Hunslet and Riverside Hunslet and Riverside recorded 3,243 violent and sexual offences between July 2024 and June 2025 | National World Photo Sales

3 . Gipton and Harehills Gipton and Harehills recorded 2,439 violent and sexual offences between July 2024 and June 2025 | National World Photo Sales

4 . Burmantofts and Richmond Hill The Burmantofts and Richmond Hill ward recorded 2,228 violent and sexual offences between July 2024 and June 2025 | jpimedia Photo Sales

5 . Killingbeck and Seacroft Killingbeck and Seacroft recorded 2,193 violent and sexual offences between July 2024 and June 2025 | National World Photo Sales