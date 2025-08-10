This includes offences where a person uses force or threat of force to steal.
There were 1,662 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during the 12 month period.
Below are the 15 Leeds neighbourhoods with the most robberies, listed in descending order. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.
1. Little London and Woodhouse
The Little London and Woodhouse ward, which includes the northern end of Leeds city centre, recorded the most robberies between June 2024 and May 2025. A total of 345 were reported to police during this period. | Google
2. Hunslet and Riverside
The Hunslet and Riverside ward area recorded 249 robberies between June 2024 and May 2025 | National World
3. Gipton and Harehills
The Gipton and Harehills ward area recorded 127 robberies in the 12 month period. | West Yorkshire Police
4. Burmantofts and Richmond Hill
The Burmantofts and Richmond Hill ward area recorded 83 robberies between June 2024 and May 2025 | jpimedia
5. Armley
The Armley ward recorded 80 robbery offences between June 2024 and May 2025. | Bruce Rollinson
6. Hyde Park and Headingley
Hyde Park and Headingley recorded 73 robbery offences between June 2024 and May 2025 | Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme