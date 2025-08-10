The most recent West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every robbery offence in Leeds recorded from June 2024 and May 2025.

This includes offences where a person uses force or threat of force to steal.

There were 1,662 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during the 12 month period.

Below are the 15 Leeds neighbourhoods with the most robberies, listed in descending order. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

1 . Little London and Woodhouse The Little London and Woodhouse ward, which includes the northern end of Leeds city centre, recorded the most robberies between June 2024 and May 2025. A total of 345 were reported to police during this period. | Google Photo Sales

2 . Hunslet and Riverside The Hunslet and Riverside ward area recorded 249 robberies between June 2024 and May 2025 | National World Photo Sales

3 . Gipton and Harehills The Gipton and Harehills ward area recorded 127 robberies in the 12 month period. | West Yorkshire Police Photo Sales

4 . Burmantofts and Richmond Hill The Burmantofts and Richmond Hill ward area recorded 83 robberies between June 2024 and May 2025 | jpimedia Photo Sales

5 . Armley The Armley ward recorded 80 robbery offences between June 2024 and May 2025. | Bruce Rollinson Photo Sales