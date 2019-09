Police figures released after a FOI request have revealed the 15 Leeds areas with the most reports of violence with injury from April 2018 to March 2019. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

1. Little London and Woodhouse 1054 reports of violence with injury from April 2018 to March 2019 jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Hunslet and Riverside 996 reports of violence with injury from April 2018 to March 2019 jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Gipton and Harehills 656 reports of violence with injury from April 2018 to March 2019 SWNS other Buy a Photo

4. Burmantofts and Richmond Hill 563 reports of violence with injury from April 2018 to March 2019 jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more