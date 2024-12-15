West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every shoplifting offence in Leeds from November 2023 to October 2024 that was not later cancelled.

There were 10,475 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during the 12 month period as police continue to tackle the increase of retail crime.

We've broken this down by Middle Super Output Area (MSOA) neighbourhoods, which usually include around 2,000-6,000 households.

These are the 15 most shoplifted Leeds neighbhourhoods, listed in descending order. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

1 . City centre Leeds city centre recorded the most crimes between November 2023 and October 2024, with 3,080 incidents reported to the police

2 . Churwell Churwell recorded 500 shoplifting crimes between November 2023 and October 2024

3 . Cross Gates and Killingbeck Cross Gates and Killingbeck recorded 460 shoplifting crimes between November 2023 and October 2024

4 . Farsley South Farsley South recorded 369 shoplifting crimes between November 2023 and October 2024

5 . Morley West Morley West recorded 335 shoplifting crimes between November 2023 and October 2024