The 15 areas of Leeds with the most shoplifting offences including Kirkstall, Farsley and Morley

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 15th Dec 2024, 11:30 BST

New police figures have named the most shoplifted neighbourhoods in Leeds.

West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every shoplifting offence in Leeds from November 2023 to October 2024 that was not later cancelled.

There were 10,475 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during the 12 month period as police continue to tackle the increase of retail crime.

We've broken this down by Middle Super Output Area (MSOA) neighbourhoods, which usually include around 2,000-6,000 households.

These are the 15 most shoplifted Leeds neighbhourhoods, listed in descending order. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

Leeds city centre recorded the most crimes between November 2023 and October 2024, with 3,080 incidents reported to the police

1. City centre

Leeds city centre recorded the most crimes between November 2023 and October 2024, with 3,080 incidents reported to the police | Chris - stock.adobe.com

Churwell recorded 500 shoplifting crimes between November 2023 and October 2024

2. Churwell

Churwell recorded 500 shoplifting crimes between November 2023 and October 2024 | National World

Cross Gates and Killingbeck recorded 460 shoplifting crimes between November 2023 and October 2024

3. Cross Gates and Killingbeck

Cross Gates and Killingbeck recorded 460 shoplifting crimes between November 2023 and October 2024 | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

Farsley South recorded 369 shoplifting crimes between November 2023 and October 2024

4. Farsley South

Farsley South recorded 369 shoplifting crimes between November 2023 and October 2024 | Tony Johnson

Morley West recorded 335 shoplifting crimes between November 2023 and October 2024

5. Morley West

Morley West recorded 335 shoplifting crimes between November 2023 and October 2024 | Google

Bramley recorded 274 shoplifting crimes between November 2023 and October 2024

6. Bramley

Bramley recorded 274 shoplifting crimes between November 2023 and October 2024 | James Hardisty

