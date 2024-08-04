The 15 worst areas in Leeds for robberies according to West Yorkshire Police including Hunslet and Gipton
The areas of Leeds with the highest number of robberies recorded have been outlined in the latest police figures.
West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every robbery offence in Leeds from May 2023 until April this year that was not later cancelled.
There were 1,534 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during the 12 month period.
These are the 15 Leeds neighbourhoods with the most robberies, listed in descending order.
All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.