The areas of Leeds with the highest number of robberies recorded have been outlined in the latest police figures.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every robbery offence in Leeds from May 2023 until April this year that was not later cancelled.

There were 1,534 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during the 12 month period.

These are the 15 Leeds neighbourhoods with the most robberies, listed in descending order.

All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.