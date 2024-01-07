The Leeds neighbourhoods worst-hit by drugs crime have been named by new police figures.

There are four main offences associated with illegal drugs in England and Wales – possession, supply, production and importation. Controlled drugs are classed according to their relative degree of overall harm from misuse. There are three classes of controlled drugs – A, B and C. The class of drug a person is caught possessing, supplying or producing affects the severity of the offence.

West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every offence related to drugs in Leeds from December 2022 to November 2023 that was not later cancelled. There were 3,212 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during the 12 month period.

These are the Leeds neighbourhoods with the most drugs crime, listed in descending order. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

City centre Leeds city centre recorded 436 drugs offences between December 2022 and November 2023

Beeston Millshaw, Elland Road and Cottingley Beeston Millshaw, Elland Road and Cottingley recorded 238 drugs offences between December 2022 and November 2023

Harehills Harehills recorded 175 drugs offences between December 2022 and November 2023

Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens recorded 118 drugs offences between December 2022 and November 2023