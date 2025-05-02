The 13 worst Leeds areas for anti-social behaviour including Temple Newsam, Middleton and Beeston

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 2nd May 2025, 11:30 BST
Updated 2nd May 2025, 12:22 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police figures have outlined the worst areas in Leeds for anti-social behaviour over the last 12 months.

There are a number of crimes associated with anti-social behaviour (ASB), including those relating to fireworks, neighbours, alcohol, nuisance motorbikes or quad bikes or youth-related offences.

The latest police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every ASB offence recorded in Leeds from March 2024 until February this year that was not later cancelled.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Before you go, why not sign up to our free daily newsletter for all of the latest Leeds news sent directly to your inbox.

There were 8,865 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during the 12 month period.

These are the Leeds neighbourhoods with the most recorded ASB crimes, listed in descending order. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

Related topics:LeedsPolice
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice