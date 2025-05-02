The 13 worst Leeds areas for anti-social behaviour including Temple Newsam, Middleton and Beeston
There are a number of crimes associated with anti-social behaviour (ASB), including those relating to fireworks, neighbours, alcohol, nuisance motorbikes or quad bikes or youth-related offences.
The latest police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every ASB offence recorded in Leeds from March 2024 until February this year that was not later cancelled.
There were 8,865 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during the 12 month period.
These are the Leeds neighbourhoods with the most recorded ASB crimes, listed in descending order. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.