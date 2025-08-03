There are four main offences associated with illegal drugs in England and Wales – possession, supply, production and importation.

Controlled drugs are classed according to their relative degree of overall harm from misuse. There are three classes of controlled drugs, A, B and C, and the class of drug a person is caught possessing, supplying or producing affects the severity of the offence.

The latest West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every offence related to drugs in Leeds from June 2024 and May 2025 that was not later cancelled. There were 3,102 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during the 12 month period.

Below are the 13 Leeds ward areas with the most drugs crime, listed in descending order. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

1 . Little London and Woodhouse The Little London and Woodhouse ward, which includes the northern end of the city centre, recorded the most drug crime between June 2024 and May 2025. A total of 423 crimes were reported

2 . Hunslet and Riverside The Hunslet and Riverside ward area recorded the second highest amount of drug crime in Leeds, with 388 crimes reported to police between June 2024 and May 2025.

3 . Beeston and Holbeck The Beeston and Holbeck ward recorded 352 drug crimes between June 2024 and May 2025

4 . Gipton and Harehills The Gipton and Harehills ward recorded 297 drug offences between June 2024 and May 2025

5 . Burmantofts and Richmond Hill Burmantofts and Richmond Hill recorded 143 drug crimes between June 2024 and May 2025.