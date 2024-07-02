The 13 safest areas in Leeds with the lowest crime named by new West Yorkshire Police figures

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 2nd Jul 2024, 16:30 BST

New police figures have named the safest neighbourhoods in Leeds.

The latest West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every criminal offence recorded in Leeds from May last year until April 2024 that was not later cancelled.

There were 106,623 crimes recorded across the city during the 12 month period. These crimes range from shoplifting and theft to serious violent crimes and drug-related offences.

The data shows the 13 Leeds neighbourhoods with the least offences. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

East Garforth recorded 178 crimes between May 2023 and April 2024

1. East Garforth

East Garforth recorded 178 crimes between May 2023 and April 2024

Wetherby West recorded 180 crimes

2. Wetherby West

Wetherby West recorded 180 crimes

Scarcroft, Scholes and Shadwell recorded 204 crimes between May 2023 and April 2024

3. Scarcroft, Scholes and Shadwell

Scarcroft, Scholes and Shadwell recorded 204 crimes between May 2023 and April 2024

Rawdon North recorded 269 crimes between May 2023 and April 2024

4. Rawdon North

Rawdon North recorded 269 crimes between May 2023 and April 2024

Bardsey, East Keswick, Collingham, Linton and Harewood recorded 278 crimes between May 2023 and April 2024

5. Bardsey, East Keswick, Collingham, Linton and Harewood

Bardsey, East Keswick, Collingham, Linton and Harewood recorded 278 crimes between May 2023 and April 2024

Roundhay recorded 298 crimes between May 2023 and April 2024`

6. Roundhay

Roundhay recorded 298 crimes between May 2023 and April 2024

