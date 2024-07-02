The latest West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every criminal offence recorded in Leeds from May last year until April 2024 that was not later cancelled.
There were 106,623 crimes recorded across the city during the 12 month period. These crimes range from shoplifting and theft to serious violent crimes and drug-related offences.
The data shows the 13 Leeds neighbourhoods with the least offences. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.
1. East Garforth
East Garforth recorded 178 crimes between May 2023 and April 2024 | GooglePhoto: Google
2. Wetherby West
Wetherby West recorded 180 crimes | _Photo: -
3. Scarcroft, Scholes and Shadwell
Scarcroft, Scholes and Shadwell recorded 204 crimes between May 2023 and April 2024 | James HardistyPhoto: James Hardisty
4. Rawdon North
Rawdon North recorded 269 crimes between May 2023 and April 2024 | Gerard BinksPhoto: Gerard Binks
5. Bardsey, East Keswick, Collingham, Linton and Harewood
Bardsey, East Keswick, Collingham, Linton and Harewood recorded 278 crimes between May 2023 and April 2024 | National WorldPhoto: National World
6. Roundhay
Roundhay recorded 298 crimes between May 2023 and April 2024` | National WorldPhoto: National World