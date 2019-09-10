The 13 Leeds streets where you're most likely to get mugged - according to 2019 figures
Police figures have revealed the 13 streets in Leeds city centre with the most reports of muggings in 2019 so far.
Based on the latest police statistics relating from January to July 2019, these are the Leeds streets that have seen the highest number of personal thefts. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.
1. Call Lane
47 reported muggings on or near Call Lane (Photo: Google)