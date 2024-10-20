The latest West Yorkshire Police data map, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every violent and sexual offence recorded in Leeds from September 2023 and August 2024.

This includes offences against the person such as common assaults, grievous bodily harm and sexual offences.

There were 42, 398 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during the 12 month period.

Below is the 13 Leeds neighbourhoods with the most offences, listed in descending order. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

1 . City centre Leeds city centre recorded 3,573 violent and sexual offences between September 2023 and August 2024

2 . Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens recorded 1,059 violent and sexual offences between September 2023 and August 2024

3 . Armley, New Wortley Armley and New Wortley recorded 1,018 violent and sexual offences between September 2023 and August 2024

4 . Harehills - Comptons, Sutherlands and Nowells The Comptons, Sutherlands and Nowells neighbourhoods within Harehills recorded 838 violent and sexual offences between September 2023 and August 2024

5 . Beeston Millshaw, Elland Road and Cottingley Beeston Millshaw, Elland Road and Cottingley recorded 759 violent and sexual crimes between September 2023 and August 2024