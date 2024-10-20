The latest West Yorkshire Police data map, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every violent and sexual offence recorded in Leeds from September 2023 and August 2024.
This includes offences against the person such as common assaults, grievous bodily harm and sexual offences.
There were 42, 398 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during the 12 month period.
Below is the 13 Leeds neighbourhoods with the most offences, listed in descending order. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.
1. City centre
Leeds city centre recorded 3,573 violent and sexual offences between September 2023 and August 2024 | Chris - stock.adobe.com Photo: Chris - stock.adobe.com
2. Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens
Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens recorded 1,059 violent and sexual offences between September 2023 and August 2024 | James Hardisty
3. Armley, New Wortley
Armley and New Wortley recorded 1,018 violent and sexual offences between September 2023 and August 2024 | National World
4. Harehills - Comptons, Sutherlands and Nowells
The Comptons, Sutherlands and Nowells neighbourhoods within Harehills recorded 838 violent and sexual offences between September 2023 and August 2024 | Yorkshire Post Newspapers
5. Beeston Millshaw, Elland Road and Cottingley
Beeston Millshaw, Elland Road and Cottingley recorded 759 violent and sexual crimes between September 2023 and August 2024 | Yorkshire Post Newspapers
6. Middleton and Westwoods
Middleton and Westwoods recorded 742 violent and sexual offences between September 2023 and August 2024 | Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme