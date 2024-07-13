West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every offence of burglary recorded in Leeds from May 2023 to April 2024 that was not later cancelled.

There were 6,426 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during the 12 month period.

The force’s Easy Street campaign gives advice to residents on reviewing their home security, as well as raising awareness of what makes homes an easy target for burglars. Securing all locks and windows and making sure they meet minimum security standards, keeping valuables out of sight, growing hardy bushes and shrubs and installing dusk to dawn lighting can all reduce the risk of being burgled.

These are the Leeds neighbourhoods with the most burglary offences, listed in descending order. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

1 . City centre Leeds city centre recorded 545 burglaries between May 2023 and April 2024 | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales

2 . Gipton South Gipton South saw 151 burglaries recorded between May 2024 and April 2023 | National World Photo Sales

3 . Burley A total of 133 burglaries were recorded in Burley between May 2024 and April 2023 | National World Photo Sales

4 . Hunslet Green, Stourton and Thwaite Gate Hunslet Green, Stourton and Thwaite Gate recorded 122 burglaries in the most recently recorded 12 months | National World Photo Sales

5 . Hyde Park, Headingley South and Woodhouse Hyde Park, Headingley South and Woodhouse recorded 117 burglaries between May 2024 and April 2023 | National World Photo Sales