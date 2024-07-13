The 13 Leeds neighbourhoods with the most burglaries according to the latest West Yorkshire Police figures

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 13th Jul 2024, 11:30 BST

New police figures have revealed the most burgled Leeds neighbourhoods.

West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every offence of burglary recorded in Leeds from May 2023 to April 2024 that was not later cancelled.

There were 6,426 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during the 12 month period.

Sign up today and get the latest headlines delivered straight to your inbox, with the YEP’s free newsletter

The force’s Easy Street campaign gives advice to residents on reviewing their home security, as well as raising awareness of what makes homes an easy target for burglars. Securing all locks and windows and making sure they meet minimum security standards, keeping valuables out of sight, growing hardy bushes and shrubs and installing dusk to dawn lighting can all reduce the risk of being burgled.

These are the Leeds neighbourhoods with the most burglary offences, listed in descending order. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

Leeds city centre recorded 545 burglaries between May 2023 and April 2024

1. City centre

Leeds city centre recorded 545 burglaries between May 2023 and April 2024 | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Gipton South saw 151 burglaries recorded between May 2024 and April 2023

2. Gipton South

Gipton South saw 151 burglaries recorded between May 2024 and April 2023 | National World

Photo Sales
A total of 133 burglaries were recorded in Burley between May 2024 and April 2023

3. Burley

A total of 133 burglaries were recorded in Burley between May 2024 and April 2023 | National World

Photo Sales
Hunslet Green, Stourton and Thwaite Gate recorded 122 burglaries in the most recently recorded 12 months

4. Hunslet Green, Stourton and Thwaite Gate

Hunslet Green, Stourton and Thwaite Gate recorded 122 burglaries in the most recently recorded 12 months | National World

Photo Sales
Hyde Park, Headingley South and Woodhouse recorded 117 burglaries between May 2024 and April 2023

5. Hyde Park, Headingley South and Woodhouse

Hyde Park, Headingley South and Woodhouse recorded 117 burglaries between May 2024 and April 2023 | National World

Photo Sales
There were 108 burglaries recorded in Little London and Sheepscar between May 2023 and April 2024

6. Little London and Sheepscar

There were 108 burglaries recorded in Little London and Sheepscar between May 2023 and April 2024 | Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsWest Yorkshire Police
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice