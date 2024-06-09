The 13 worst Leeds neighbourhoods for robberies according to West Yorkshire Police figures
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Leeds areas with the most robberies in the last 12 months have been named by new police figures.
West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every robbery offence in Leeds from April 2023 to March 2024 that was not later cancelled.
We've broken this down by Middle Super Output Area (MSOA), neighbourhoods which usually include around 2,000-6,000 households.
These are the 13 Leeds neighbourhoods with the most robberies, listed in descending order. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.