The 13 areas of Leeds with the most violent and sexual offences including Hunslet, Harehills and Armley

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 22nd Jun 2024, 11:30 BST

New figures have outlined the areas of Leeds where the most violent and sexual offences have been recorded.

The latest West Yorkshire Police data map, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every violent and sexual offence recorded in Leeds from May 2023 and April 2024 that was not later cancelled.

This includes offences against the person such as common assaults, grievous bodily harm and sexual offences.

There were 43,599 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during the 12 month period.

Below is the 13 Leeds neighbourhoods with the most offences, listed in descending order. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

Leeds city centre recorded 3,656 violent and sexual crimes between May 2023 and April 2024

1. City centre

Leeds city centre recorded 3,656 violent and sexual crimes between May 2023 and April 2024

Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens recorded 1,082 violent and sexual offences between May 2023 and April 2024

2. Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens

Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens recorded 1,082 violent and sexual offences between May 2023 and April 2024

Armley and New Wortley recorded 1,050 violent and sexual offences between May 2023 and April 2024

3. Armley and New Wortley

Armley and New Wortley recorded 1,050 violent and sexual offences between May 2023 and April 2024

The Comptons, Sutherlands and Nowells neighbourhood in Harehills recorded 893 violent and sexual crimes between May 2023 and April 2024

4. Harehills - Comptons, Sutherlands and Nowells

The Comptons, Sutherlands and Nowells neighbourhood in Harehills recorded 893 violent and sexual crimes between May 2023 and April 2024

Harehills recorded 805 violent and sexual crimes between May 2023 and April 2024

5. Harehills

Harehills recorded 805 violent and sexual crimes between May 2023 and April 2024

Cross Green, East End Park and Richmond Hill recorded 761 violent and sexual crimes between May 2023 and April 2024

6. Cross Green, East End Park and Richmond Hill

Cross Green, East End Park and Richmond Hill recorded 761 violent and sexual crimes between May 2023 and April 2024

