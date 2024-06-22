The latest West Yorkshire Police data map, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every violent and sexual offence recorded in Leeds from May 2023 and April 2024 that was not later cancelled.

This includes offences against the person such as common assaults, grievous bodily harm and sexual offences.

There were 43,599 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during the 12 month period.

Below is the 13 Leeds neighbourhoods with the most offences, listed in descending order. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

1 . City centre Leeds city centre recorded 3,656 violent and sexual crimes between May 2023 and April 2024

2 . Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens recorded 1,082 violent and sexual offences between May 2023 and April 2024

3 . Armley and New Wortley Armley and New Wortley recorded 1,050 violent and sexual offences between May 2023 and April 2024

4 . Harehills - Comptons, Sutherlands and Nowells The Comptons, Sutherlands and Nowells neighbourhood in Harehills recorded 893 violent and sexual crimes between May 2023 and April 2024

5 . Harehills Harehills recorded 805 violent and sexual crimes between May 2023 and April 2024

6 . Cross Green, East End Park and Richmond Hill Cross Green, East End Park and Richmond Hill recorded 761 violent and sexual crimes between May 2023 and April 2024