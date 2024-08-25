The latest West Yorkshire Police data map, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every violent and sexual offence recorded in Leeds from July 2023 and June this year.

This includes offences against the person such as common assaults, grievous bodily harm and sexual offences.

There were 42,854 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during the 12 month period. Below is the 14 Leeds neighbourhoods with the most offences, listed in descending order.

All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

1 . City centre Leeds city centre recorded the highest number of violent crime and sexual offences, with 3,676 recorded between July 2023 and June 2024 | Asadour Guzelian Photo: Asadour Guzelian Photo Sales

2 . Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens recorded 1,052 violent crimes and sexual offences between July 2023 and July 2024 | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales

3 . Armley and New Wortley Armley and New Wortley recorded 2,622 crimes between December 2022 and November 2023 | Bruce Rollinson Photo Sales

4 . Harehills - Comptons, Sutherlands and Nowells The Comptons, Sutherlands and Nowells neighbourhood in Harehills recorded 861 violent crimes and sexual offences between July 2023 and June 2024 | National World Photo: National World Photo Sales

5 . Beeston Millshaw, Elland Road and Cottingley Beeston Millshaw, Elland Road and Cottingley recorded 789 violent and sexual crimes between July 2023 and June 2024 | Yorkshire Post Newspapers Photo Sales