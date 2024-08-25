The 13 areas of Leeds with the highest rates of violent crime and sexual offences according to police figures

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 25th Aug 2024, 11:30 BST

The areas of Leeds with the highest rates of violent crime and sexual offences have been shown in the latest police figures.

The latest West Yorkshire Police data map, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every violent and sexual offence recorded in Leeds from July 2023 and June this year.

This includes offences against the person such as common assaults, grievous bodily harm and sexual offences.

There were 42,854 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during the 12 month period. Below is the 14 Leeds neighbourhoods with the most offences, listed in descending order.

All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

Leeds city centre recorded the highest number of violent crime and sexual offences, with 3,676 recorded between July 2023 and June 2024

1. City centre

Leeds city centre recorded the highest number of violent crime and sexual offences, with 3,676 recorded between July 2023 and June 2024 | Asadour Guzelian Photo: Asadour Guzelian

Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens recorded 1,052 violent crimes and sexual offences between July 2023 and July 2024

2. Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens

Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens recorded 1,052 violent crimes and sexual offences between July 2023 and July 2024 | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty

Armley and New Wortley recorded 2,622 crimes between December 2022 and November 2023

3. Armley and New Wortley

Armley and New Wortley recorded 2,622 crimes between December 2022 and November 2023 | Bruce Rollinson

The Comptons, Sutherlands and Nowells neighbourhood in Harehills recorded 861 violent crimes and sexual offences between July 2023 and June 2024

4. Harehills - Comptons, Sutherlands and Nowells

The Comptons, Sutherlands and Nowells neighbourhood in Harehills recorded 861 violent crimes and sexual offences between July 2023 and June 2024 | National World Photo: National World

Beeston Millshaw, Elland Road and Cottingley recorded 789 violent and sexual crimes between July 2023 and June 2024

5. Beeston Millshaw, Elland Road and Cottingley

Beeston Millshaw, Elland Road and Cottingley recorded 789 violent and sexual crimes between July 2023 and June 2024 | Yorkshire Post Newspapers

Middleton and Westwoods recorded 765 violent and sexual offences between July 2023 to June 2024

6. Middleton and Westwoods

Middleton and Westwoods recorded 765 violent and sexual offences between July 2023 to June 2024 Photo: Simon Hulme

