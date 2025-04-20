The latest West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory , shows every criminal offence recorded in Leeds from March 2024 until February 2025 that was not later cancelled.

There were 102,387 crimes recorded across the city during the 12 month period. These crimes range from shoplifting and theft to serious violent crimes and drug-related offences.

The data shows the 13 Leeds neighbourhoods with the least offences. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

1 . Wetherby West Wetherby West recorded 130 crimes between March 2024 and February 2025 | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales

2 . Scarcroft, Shadwell and Scholes Scarcroft, Shadwell and Scholes recorded 182 crimes between March 2024 and February 2025 | National World Photo Sales

3 . East Garforth East Garforth recorded 189 crimes between March 2024 and February 2025 | National World Photo Sales

4 . Aberford, Barwick and Thorner Aberford, Barwick and Thorner recorded 253 crimes between March 2024 and February 2025 | Bruce Rollinson Photo: Bruce Rollinson Photo Sales

5 . Roundhay West Roundhay West recorded 273 crimes between March 2024 and February 2025 | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales