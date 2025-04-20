The 13 safest areas of Leeds according to police figures including Otley, Boston Spa and Wetherby

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 20th Apr 2025, 11:30 BST

The safest areas of Leeds have been named according to recent figures from police.

The latest West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every criminal offence recorded in Leeds from March 2024 until February 2025 that was not later cancelled.

There were 102,387 crimes recorded across the city during the 12 month period. These crimes range from shoplifting and theft to serious violent crimes and drug-related offences.

Make sure you don’t miss any of the breaking news and biggest headlines from Leeds with our free daily newsletter.

The data shows the 13 Leeds neighbourhoods with the least offences. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

Wetherby West recorded 130 crimes between March 2024 and February 2025

1. Wetherby West

Wetherby West recorded 130 crimes between March 2024 and February 2025 | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Scarcroft, Shadwell and Scholes recorded 182 crimes between March 2024 and February 2025

2. Scarcroft, Shadwell and Scholes

Scarcroft, Shadwell and Scholes recorded 182 crimes between March 2024 and February 2025 | National World

Photo Sales
East Garforth recorded 189 crimes between March 2024 and February 2025

3. East Garforth

East Garforth recorded 189 crimes between March 2024 and February 2025 | National World

Photo Sales
Aberford, Barwick and Thorner recorded 253 crimes between March 2024 and February 2025

4. Aberford, Barwick and Thorner

Aberford, Barwick and Thorner recorded 253 crimes between March 2024 and February 2025 | Bruce Rollinson Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales
Roundhay West recorded 273 crimes between March 2024 and February 2025

5. Roundhay West

Roundhay West recorded 273 crimes between March 2024 and February 2025 | Google Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Alwoodley recorded 291 crimes between March 2024 and February 2025

6. Alwoodley

Alwoodley recorded 291 crimes between March 2024 and February 2025 | National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsWest Yorkshire Police
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice