West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every shoplifting offence in Leeds from March 2024 and February 2025 that was not later cancelled.

There were 10,777 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during the 12 month period.

We've broken this down by Middle Super Output Area (MSOA), neighbourhoods which usually include around 2,000-6,000 households.

Notably, a good number of the areas feature some of the largest retail centres in the city.

The below gallery shows the 13 most shoplifted Leeds neighbourhoods, listed in descending order.

1 . City Centre Leeds City Centre saw the most reports of shoplifting between March 2024 and February 2025, with 3,149 reported to police.

2 . Churwell Churwell, the boundary of which covers the White Rose Shopping Centre, recorded the second most shoplifting offences, with 486 reported to police between March 2024 and February 2025

3 . Cross Gates West and Killingbeck Cross Gates West and Killingbeck recorded 390 shoplifting offences between March 2024 and February 2025

4 . Farsley South, Stanningley and Pudsey North West Farsley South, Stanningley and Pudsey North West also recorded 390 shoplifting offences between March 2024 and February 2025

5 . Morley Central Morley Central recorded 350 shoplifting offences between March 2024 and February 2025