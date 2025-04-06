The 13 areas of Leeds suffering the most from shoplifting including White Rose Shopping Centre and city centre

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 6th Apr 2025, 11:30 BST

New figures from police have shown the most shoplifted areas of Leeds.

West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every shoplifting offence in Leeds from March 2024 and February 2025 that was not later cancelled.

There were 10,777 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during the 12 month period.

We've broken this down by Middle Super Output Area (MSOA), neighbourhoods which usually include around 2,000-6,000 households.

Get all of the latest stories and breaking news from Leeds with our free daily newsletter.

Notably, a good number of the areas feature some of the largest retail centres in the city.

The below gallery shows the 13 most shoplifted Leeds neighbourhoods, listed in descending order. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

Leeds City Centre saw the most reports of shoplifting between March 2024 and February 2025, with 3,149 reported to police.

1. City Centre

Leeds City Centre saw the most reports of shoplifting between March 2024 and February 2025, with 3,149 reported to police. | James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Churwell, the boundary of which covers the White Rose Shopping Centre, recorded the second most shoplifting offences, with 486 reported to police between March 2024 and February 2025

2. Churwell

Churwell, the boundary of which covers the White Rose Shopping Centre, recorded the second most shoplifting offences, with 486 reported to police between March 2024 and February 2025 | James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Cross Gates West and Killingbeck recorded 390 shoplifting offences between March 2024 and February 2025

3. Cross Gates West and Killingbeck

Cross Gates West and Killingbeck recorded 390 shoplifting offences between March 2024 and February 2025 | Peter Thacker Photo: Peter Thacker

Photo Sales
Farsley South, Stanningley and Pudsey North West also recorded 390 shoplifting offences between March 2024 and February 2025

4. Farsley South, Stanningley and Pudsey North West

Farsley South, Stanningley and Pudsey North West also recorded 390 shoplifting offences between March 2024 and February 2025 | National World

Photo Sales
Morley Central recorded 350 shoplifting offences between March 2024 and February 2025

5. Morley Central

Morley Central recorded 350 shoplifting offences between March 2024 and February 2025 | National World

Photo Sales
Kirkstall saw 319 shoplifting offences reported to police between March 2024 and February 2025

6. Kirkstall Bridge Shopping Park

Kirkstall saw 319 shoplifting offences reported to police between March 2024 and February 2025 | Kirkstall Bridge Shopping Park/Google Photo: Kirkstall Bridge Shopping Park/Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsWest Yorkshire Police
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice