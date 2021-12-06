Police were called to Tesco Express in Easterly Road, Gipton, at about 5.50am today (Monday).

A man armed with a knife had threatened staff and stolen cash and cigarettes.

He fled the scene and police have launched an investigation to find the suspect.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tesco Express in Easterly Road, Gipton, has been hit with two armed robberies in four days (Photo: Google)

Officers are guarding the store as they carry out forensic examination.

The same shop was hit by a similar armed robbery at 6.20am on Friday, which involved three suspects.

A 40-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman have been charged over that incident and are due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court today.

Anyone who witnessed this morning's incident, or who has any information that could assist the investigation, is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13210628908 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat

Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.