Tesco Express Gipton: Knife-wielding robber threatens staff as Leeds supermarket hit by two robberies in four days
Staff at a Leeds supermarket have been threatened by a man with a knife during a second armed robbery in just four days.
Police were called to Tesco Express in Easterly Road, Gipton, at about 5.50am today (Monday).
A man armed with a knife had threatened staff and stolen cash and cigarettes.
He fled the scene and police have launched an investigation to find the suspect.
Officers are guarding the store as they carry out forensic examination.
The same shop was hit by a similar armed robbery at 6.20am on Friday, which involved three suspects.
A 40-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman have been charged over that incident and are due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court today.
Anyone who witnessed this morning's incident, or who has any information that could assist the investigation, is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13210628908 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat
Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
