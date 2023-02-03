Terror-attack suspect from Leeds due before the Old Bailey today over St James' Hospital package incident

A large area of the Harehills hospital had to be evacuated on Friday, January 20, after a man was stopped at around 5am in the grounds near the Gledhow wing in possession of a suspicious package.

Army specialists and a bomb-disposal unit attended the scene and the area was cordoned off for hours. Counter Terrorism Policing North East led the investigation.

Mohammad Farooq, 27, of Hetton Road, Roundhay, has since been detained and charged with engaging in the preparation of an act of terrorism, possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and also keeping an explosive with intent to endanger life or property.

The bomb disposal team at St James' Hospital. Image: Ben Lack/PA Wire

Following a preliminary hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court last Friday, he is now due before the Old Bailey later this morning, Friday, February 3.

Speaking recently, Detective Chief Superintendent James Dunkerley, head of Counter Terrorism Policing North East, allayed fears over the incident.

He said: “We understand people may have concerns. For Counter Terrorism policing and its partners, public safety remains our priority at all times and an extensive and thorough investigation has led to the charges brought today.