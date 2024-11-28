'Terrifying' Leeds thug attacked neighbour's VW Golf with a claw hammer to get at him

A neighbour attacked a man’s VW Golf with a claw hammer as the victim sat inside the car with his girlfriend.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Raging Patrick Priestley screamed at the pair to get out and swung at the driver, before swinging at the man’s stepfather who tried to defuse the situation, Leeds Crown Court heard.

The incident unfolded on Third Avenue in Rothwell at around 5.40pm on October 14, when the victim arrived back home with his partner and they sat talking in the stationary car. But 44-year-old Priestley then appeared, armed with the hammer, and was shouting at the man to get out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Priestley attacked the car and the driver with a claw hammer on Third Avenue in Rothwell. (library pics by Notts Police / Google Maps) | Notts Police / Google Maps

The female got out and ran inside the house to get help as Priestley smashed both passenger side windows and tried to smash the windscreen. The victim remained inside and Priestley made verbal threats and swung at him through the broken window, causing a laceration to his wrist.

The victim’s stepfather then appeared and Priestley swung at his head, fortunately missing him. He then went to get a hammer to defend himself.

Priestley left the scene with another male but then returned and was arrested. He gave a no-comment interview to police despite being shown CCTV that had captured the incident.

He later admitted assault, criminal damage and making threats with a weapon. He has three previous convictions for five offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No explanation was given to the court as to why the incident had taken place, but Martin Morrow, mitigating for Priestley, alluded to alcohol problems.

He said: “He was at rock bottom. He sought the bottle, it got out of hand and culminated in the events of that day.”

He said that Priestley, of Third Avenue, Rothwell, had been alcohol-free since that day. He added: “I don’t think he will be back before the courts again.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Christopher Batty gave him a six-month jail sentence, suspended for 18 months. He told him: “It’s often said that people have to hit rock bottom before they take the necessary steps.

“I’m not sure what was behind this, but it must have been terrifying. You have done everything you can since this by seeking assistance with your alcohol dependency. You were at a very low ebb.”

He also gave him a 12-month alcohol treatment requirement and 20 rehabilitation days. He was told he must pay court costs, but no compensation order was made to the victim due to the lack of available details about the dispute.