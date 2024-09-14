A terrified woman said she thought she would die when her drunken ex held a knife to her throat.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The female said Daniel Dutton “had a look in his eye” that made her think he would kill her as he pressed the blade up against her neck without saying a word.

The pair had spent the night arguing after 33-year-old Dutton turned up at the woman’s house in Belle Isle. Leeds Crown Court was told they had been in a relationship for around nine months which broke down during the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On June 29, a drunken Dutton came to her home at around 9pm wanting to be let in. She refused, but relented to prevent him from making a scene. They argued for hours, the court heard, and at one point she left to go to a neighbour’s home to get away, pursued by Dutton, before returning half an hour later.

Dutton held the knife to his ex partner's throat after a night spent arguing. (pics by National World) | National World

He became increasingly irate and accused her of cheating. She tried to call the police but he snatched the phone from her and struck her across the chin with the handset.

At around 8am, he grabbed a kitchen knife when she was sat down and placed it firmly against her throat. She later told police that he did not say anything, but said she felt that he was going to kill her.

He then relented and threw the knife at the door frame of the kitchen. He left the property and threw a glass at the front door, along with a child’s bike and a plastic chair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was later arrested at his mother’s address. During his police interview he said she had invited him there to drink, that she stabbed the knife into the door frame and refused to let him leave.

Dutton, of Gargrave Court, Burmantofts, has 33 previous convictions for 45 offences. He later admitted making threats with an offensive weapon in a private place and criminal damage.

Mitigating, Martin Morrow said Dutton’s emotions had “spilled out of control” that night, having never raised a hand to the victim previously. He added: “He concedes that the relationship is now over and he has moved on.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said that Dutton had enrolled onto several courses while being held on remand and sought help for his alcohol issues.

Mr Morrow said: “He wishes to apologise unreservedly to her for his shameful behaviour. He knows he needs to change and has taken the first tentative steps.”

The judge, Recorder Leila Benyounes, gave him 16 months jail, suspended for two years, ordered him to enrol on a domestic violence programme and gave him 30 rehabilitation days. He was also told he must wear a electronically-monitored alcohol tag for 120 days. The device detects if he has consumed any alcohol.

Dutton was also given a five-year restraining order to keep him away from the victim.