Terrified pensioners caught in crossfire of drugs feud as Leeds gunmen open fired on their home

A terrified elderly couple had described the moment they found themselves in the crossfire of a drugs feud when two Leeds gunmen open fired on their home.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The pensioners’ were left with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and say they have since been forced to move away from their “dream home” on Greenside, Pudsey after Stephen Crawley and Kiefer Lee fired the 12-bore shotgun outside their home, with the bullet shattering their window.

The pair were both jailed for 17 years each at Leeds Crown Court this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened at around 11pm on July 12 last year when the couple, aged 69 and 72, were quietly sat watching TV in their living room. They both dived to the floor in fear for their lives. The two gunmen were then seen riding away on a motorbike.

Crawley (left) and Lee were both given extended jail sentenced. (pic by WYP)

In a victim impact statement read out by prosecutor Michael Greenhalgh, the female said: “We were the victims of something we had nothing to do with. I now know it was not meant for us.

"We no longer feel safe in our home. It was meant to be our forever home. We are both receiving counselling, we have been diagnosed with PTSD and the anxiety is still there a year later. We have experienced nightmares and flashbacks.”

Using CCTV, the police were able to trace the motorbike’s journey from where they fired the shot, right to both Crawley and Lee’s home addresses. It was ascertained that 30-year-old Crawley was the one who fired the shot, with 32-year-old Lee in control of the bike. Crawley was arrested first, with Lee detained in Blackpool four months later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Data from mobile phone masts put both defendants on Greenside that night. It was eventually confirmed that they had been involved in a tit-for-tat drugs feud with another man who they said had previously shot at them. In an act of revenge, they had gone to the man’s flat which happened to be below the elderly couple’s.

They both eventually admitted possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life. The weapon was never recovered. They appeared in court via video link from HMP Leeds where they have both been on remand for more than a year.

Crawley, of Farrow Vale, Armley has previous convictions for burglary, dangerous driving and sending a threatening communication. Lee, of Fairfield Hill, Bramley, has previous convictions including handling stolen goods, drug dealing and burglary.

Mitigating for Lee, Catherine Silverton said: “He is truly sorry for what he has done. He never wished any harm on these innocent victims. He is beginning to accept the reality of what he has done."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Similarly, Gerard Hillman, representing Crawley said: “He is disgusted at what happened and genuinely wishes to convey his apologies. He is ashamed of what happened. He takes full responsibility and says he deserves a long sentence.”

Judge Simon Batiste jailed them both for 13 years, with a four-year extended licence period after determining that both men were a danger to the public.