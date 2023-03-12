Temple Newsam Golf Club members hit out at 'disgusting' vandals as pictures show damaged Leeds green
Members at a golf club in Leeds have hit out at “disgusting” vandals after one of its greens was damaged.
Pictures show track marks and damage to the course at Temple Newsam Golf Club in Temple Newsam Road. Members say the 13th green was damaged on Friday night while the course was covered in heavy snow.
A member of the golf club told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “These pictures are damage that was caused to the 13th Green on Friday 9th March by mindless vandals riding across the Leeds Council Golf Course. Absolutely disgusting antisocial behaviour.”
The club, which is owned and managed by Leeds City Council, was opened in 2023 after a campaign by the then golf correspondent at the YEP for a municipal course in the city.
It comes after South Leeds Golf Club in Beeston announced in was closing in 2019, as it was revealed members were being put off by vandals ruining the course with quad bikes.