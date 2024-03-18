Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fire crews rushed to Telford Place in Hunslet shortly after 1pm yesterday (March 17), after a bin had been set alight.

The huge fire broke out in Hunslet on Sunday (March 17). Photo: LS Drone/Scott Moss.

Clouds of smoke were seen billowing into the air as crews tackled the blaze.

Now, a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police has confirmed that an arson investigation has been launched. They said that enquiries are ongoing.

Police have launched an arson investigation. Photo: LS Drone/Scott Moss.

Coun Paul Wray represents the Hunslet and Riverside ward at Leeds City Council. He said he has spoken to residents in the area, who believe the incident is the latest in a reported spate of antisocial behaviour.

Those with relevant information have been urged to call 101 or contact police via the force's LiveChat website, quoting reference 13240146654.