Teenagers charged following attack on man in Holbeck Moor Park in Leeds

Both have been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, assault with intent to rob, causing a man to engage in sexual activity and sexual touching, West Yorkshire Police have confirmed.

The pair are aged 15 and 16 and the incident, involving a 39-year-old man, took place in the early hours of Sunday July 24.

The incident took place last month. Image: Google Street View

In addition to the aforementioned charges, the 15-year-old has been charged with possession of cocaine and possession of cannabis.

An investigation into the incident was conducted by officers from Leeds District Safeguarding Unit.

The two teenagers appeared before magistrates in Leeds on Saturday and were remanded in custody pending further hearings.