Teenagers accused of murdering schoolboy Khayri McLean appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court

Khayri McLean was killed outside his school.

The pair, aged 15 and 16, have been charged with the murder of 15-year-old Khayri McLean in Huddersfield.

They appeared at Leeds Magistrates’ Court this afternoon, Monday, September 26, for a short hearing where the case was committed to Leeds Crown Court.

No pleas were entered for the murder charge, or the additional charge of possessing a bladed article.

Because of their age, neither can be identified.

They have been remanded into custody to appear at the crown court on Wednesday, September 28.

Khayri McLean was attacked outside his school North Huddersfield Trust School (NHTS), in Woodhouse Hill, Huddersfield.

It happened at around 2.45pm on Wednesday, September 21.

The teenager was taken to Leeds General Infirmary but died a short time later.