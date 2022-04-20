Robunni Yohannes appeared before Leeds Crown Court today (April 20) where he entered not guilty pleas in relation to alleged sex offences committed near to Leeds city centre and in Armley.

Yohannes, 18, of of Marlborough Street, Woodhouse, pleaded not guilty to a charge of rape in relation to an incident in Town Street, Armley, on July 4 last year.

The teenager also pleaded not guilty to two charges of rape and one of attempted rape in relation to an incident in Henbury Street, Burmantofts, on March 18 this year.

Leeds Crown Court

A trial date was set for September 13 this year and is expected to last four days.

Yohannes appeared in court via a video link from custody.

The defendant was returned to custody after the hearing.