Teenager suffers possibly "life-changing" injuries after being stabbed during attack by four masked men in Leeds

Detectives are appealing for information after the teenager was stabbed and seriously injured in an incident in Leeds on Wednesday night (Nov 3).

At 9.27pm on Wednesday, police were contacted by the ambulance service who had been called to the injured 17-year-old who had been found near to the junction of Fraser Street and Stoney Rock Lane in Burmantofts.

He had serious wounds to his arms and legs and was taken to hospital.

PIC: Google

His injuries are not considered life threatening but may be life changing and he is continuing to receive treatment, police confirmed.

A large amount of suspected Class A drugs was found on the victim and he has been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply.

The victim is thought to have been attacked by four masked men armed with machetes between Shakespeare Approach and Shakespeare Gardens.

A scene remains in place to undergo forensic examination and specialist searches.

Detective Inspector Alex Geldard, of Leeds District CID, said: “The victim has received very significant injuries from being attacked by the suspects who were armed with machetes, and we are treating this incident very seriously.

“We are carrying out extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances and are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed any part of the incident or saw those involved in the area.

“Serious violence involving weapons is completely unacceptable and we are working closely with our colleagues on the local neighbourhood policing team who are increasing their patrols of the area to reassure residents and are continuing to support proactive operations to target those carrying weapons on the streets.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13210566611 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.