Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A teenager without a driving licence smashed a stolen car into railings during a police pursuit on a west-Leeds housing estate.

Officers began tailing the Renault Modus driven by 18-year-old Harley Walker after realising it was linked to a recent burglary, Leeds Crown Court heard this week.

Dash-cam footage from the pursuing police car was played and showed the car trying to flee the residential area in New Farnley. He drove on the wrong side of the road, overtook on blind bends and reached speeds up to 60mph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Walker was chased along Whincover Drive before crashing the stolen Renault Modus. (pics by Google Maps / National World) | Google Maps / National World

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luckily, the roads were quiet because it was shortly before midnight on May 18, although there was a “narrow miss” with an oncoming taxi, prosecutor Benjamin Bell said.

The pursuit around the Whincover Drive area lasted around 90 seconds before Walker tried to turn into a junction at speed and smashed into railings. He tried to run but was tracked down by a chasing officer.

During his later police interview he provided a prepared statement denying any knowledge of the burglary in which the Renault was stolen, then refused to answer questions about his driving.

The Crown accepted that he had no involvement in the burglary, with another male having already confessed to the crime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Walker, of Cedar Place, Armley, said he had been asked to drive the car by a friend that night, and panicked when he saw the police.

He admitted dangerous driving, driving without a licence or insurance and possession of cannabis after a small amount of the drug was found on him.

A probation report read to the court said that Walker had a young baby with his partner, and he was working for a signs company who knew about his court case and still wanted him keep him on.

Mitigating, Olivia Fraser said: “He has shown a lot of remorse and regret and acknowledgement of what he did was wrong.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The judge, Recorder Harry Vann told him: “You were only just an adult then, and only just an adult appearing here today. You recognise the severity of what you have done.”

He gave him an eight-month jail sentence, suspended for 12 months, 20 rehabilitation days, 50 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for 18 months.